Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( EIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.3, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $20.3, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.47 and a 4.64% increase over the 52 week low of $19.40.

