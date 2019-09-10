Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. ( ECC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.67, the dividend yield is 14.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $16.67, representing a -14.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.41 and a 37.08% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.18%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECC Dividend History page.