Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. ( ECC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.18, the dividend yield is 12.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $19.18, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.20 and a 57.72% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.75. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.46%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF ( VPC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 1.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECC at 2.88%.