Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. ( ECC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that ECC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.6, the dividend yield is 13.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECC was $17.6, representing a -9.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.41 and a 44.73% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

ECC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.75. Zacks Investment Research reports ECC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.46%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,