Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund ( EGIF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EGIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that EGIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.7, the dividend yield is 6.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGIF was $15.7, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.95 and a 28.48% increase over the 52 week low of $12.22.

