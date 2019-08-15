Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund ( EGIF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EGIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EGIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.96, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGIF was $14.96, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.97 and a 22.42% increase over the 52 week low of $12.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.