Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. ( EBMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EBMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.91, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBMT was $16.91, representing a -12.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.30 and a 19.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.20.

EBMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). EBMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports EBMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 67.76%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.