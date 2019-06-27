Payment facilitator The OLB Group files for a $15 million IPO

The OLB Group, a merchant acquirer with a suite of payment services, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.
The OLB Group was founded in 2004 and booked $12 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLB. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
