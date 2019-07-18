Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Dynex Capital, Inc. ( DX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.31, the dividend yield is 12.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $17.31, representing a -15.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.46 and a 6.65% increase over the 52 week low of $16.23.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.59. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.85%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an decrease of -2.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DX at 3.53%.