Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Dynex Capital, Inc. ( DX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.15, the dividend yield is 11.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $15.15, representing a -22.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.59 and a 3.55% increase over the 52 week low of $14.63.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.26. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.53%, compared to an industry average of -5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page.