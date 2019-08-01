Dynatrace prices IPO above the revised range at $16

Dynatrace Holdings, which provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud, raised $570 million by offering 35.6 million shares (5% secondary) at $16, above the upwardly-revised range of $13 to $15. Dragoneer had indicated on purchasing $75 million of the IPO. Dynatrace Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DT. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citi, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.
