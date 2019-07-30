Dynatrace IPO is as Hot as the Weather

Dynatrace ( DT ), the application performance monitoring software provider backed by Thoma Bravo, upped its proposed range by 17%, reflecting the high growth in its enterprise customer base and high dollar-based net revenue retention.
Here are three other things you need to know about Dynatrace ( DT ).
1. Subscription revenue accelerated to 36% in FY19 and the enterprise customer base grew by 138%.
2. Dragoneer, a San Francisco growth -oriented investment firm, intends to purchase $75 million on the offering.
3. Dynatrace faces strong competition from Cisco, AppDynamics, New Relic and others.
