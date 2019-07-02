Dying Buybacks are Bad News

(New York)

Something the market has not had to deal with for some time is once again occurring. That change? Slumping buybacks. Hiked dividends and big buybacks have been staples of the this historic bull run, but the latter are starting drying up. Share repurchases shrank for the first time in seven quarters in the second quarter. The total amount of buybacks-over $200 bn-is still quite robust, but it is a sign that companies are tightening up, which could be indicative of the overall direction of the economy.

FINSUM : This is immaterial. In 2018, companies spent $800 bn on buybacks, so $205.8 bn (the 2nd quarter's figure) is actually ahead of pace.