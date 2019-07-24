Dycom Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.21, changing hands as high as $58.05 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $41.78 per share, with $95.005 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.05.
