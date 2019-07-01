DY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.40, changing hands as high as $60.55 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $41.78 per share, with $100.252 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.00.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »