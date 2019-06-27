DXC Technology (DXC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DXC Technology (DXC) closed the most recent trading day at $53.76, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology company had gained 7.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DXC as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, DXC is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion, down 6.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $20.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.92% and +0.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DXC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note DXC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.15, so we one might conclude that DXC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DXC has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DXC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.