DXC Technology Company (DXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

DXC Technology Company ( DXC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.96, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DXC was $32.96, representing a -65.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.75 and a 9.47% increase over the 52 week low of $30.11.

DXC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). DXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports DXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.45%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.