DXC Technology Acquires Syscom, Boosts Presence in Norway

DXC Technology DXC recently acquired independent service management and security solutions provider - Syscom. This move will help it boost foothold in the Nordic region.





The acquisition of the leading ServiceNow NOW partner is expected to strengthen DXC Technology's position as a global ServiceNow solutions provider.Reportedly, DXC Technology is a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner for more than 12 years. With expertise in consulting, delivering and managing ServiceNow solutions, DXC Technology helps clients to modernize and integrate their IT to deploy digital solutions at scale.

Growing Focus in the Nordic Region



Over the past couple of years, DXC Technology has been relying on acquisitions to expand its presence in the Nordic region.



Late in 2018, the company announced the acquisition of key ServiceNow partners - TESM and BusinessNow. Notably, BusinessNow was the largest independent ServiceNow partner in the Nordics.



The buyouts enhanced DXC Technology's ServiceNow practice and strengthened its foothold in the fast-growing enterprise software-as-a-service market.



Moreover, in 2017, DXC Technology acquired Logicalis SMC, one of the Netherlands' leading providers of technology-enabled solutions for the service management sector. This strengthened the company's position as one of the leading global integrators for ServiceNow.



The buyout of Syscom is expected to boost DXC Technology's presence in Norway by aiding and accelerating the digital transformation journey of Norwegian clients further.



Efforts to Boost Security Offerings Bode Well



The ongoing digital transformation and interconnectedness in global economy have made businesses susceptible to cyber exploitation. DXC Technology has global security operation centers across five continents with more than 3,500 highly experienced security professionals. The company is experiencing strong demand for its operational technology security solutions in the manufacturing and energy sectors as well.



To this end, DXC Technology has partnered with key security vendors like Symantec SYMC , McAfee, FireEye FEYE , Palo Alto, Check Point, CrowdStrike and Microsoft.



Moreover, acquisitions have helped the company boost revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cybersecurity market.



In April this year, in a bid to address the growing need of stringent cybersecurity solutions in Asia, DXC Technology opened the DXC Next Generation Security Operations Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



The services and solutions, provided by the company to its clients, are constantly being enhanced to improve client experience. These efforts are likely to aid its long-term growth.



