DVA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.75, changing hands as high as $58.43 per share. DaVita Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.40 per share, with $79.11 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.68.
