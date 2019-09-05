Dutch regulator ACM blocks proposed postal services merger

Shutterstock photo





AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch market regulator on Thursday said it would not allow the acquisition by postal service company PostNL of its main rival Sandd because it would create a monopoly.

The Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets said that after careful consideration it "will not provide a licence" for the acquisition, proposed in February.

