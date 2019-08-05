Quantcast

Dutch PostNL Q2 operating income tops estimates, confirms outlook

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 5 (Reuters) - PostNL , the Netherlands' largest mail carrier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Monday, after posting a better-than-expected second-quarter underlying cash operating income (UCOI), helped by lower outflows for pensions and provisions.

The mail carrier reported second-quarter UCOI of 41 million euros ($45.6 million) on Monday, above analysts' expectations in a company-provided poll.

The company made a "good" progress with the divestment process of Nexive and Postcon, agreeing to sell the latter business by the year-end, PostNL added.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar