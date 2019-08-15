Dutch insurer revisits ghosts of low yields past

Reuters





By Christopher Thompson

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aegon investors won't look the other way. Even after a 7% rise in the interim dividend, shares in the Hague-based insurer fell by the same amount on Thursday after a decline in its solvency position. Incoming CEO Lard Friese must make capital stability at the Netherlands division his first port of call.

That's still below the 210% sported by Dutch rival NN Group , where Friese is arriving from, but healthy enough. What's spooked investors is the fact that the solvency ratio at the key Netherland's business fell below management's 155% threshold. That means the Dutch bit didn't remit any dividends to the group.

Predictably, Aegon blamed interest rates. Across the industry, ultra-depressed rates mean discount rates are low and liabilities are correspondingly high. Aegon additionally suffers from a concentration of Dutch mortgages whose values are hit to a greater extent than rivals that choose to invest more in government bonds.

Assuming it sticks with mortgages, Aegon could shift its asset mix by offloading consumer or infrastructure loans in the Netherlands. Decreasing comparatively illiquid assets would lead to more capital, but also lower returns. Investors expect Aegon to balance this trade-off - and first half results indicate they haven't yet learned how.

That presents an opportunity for incoming Friese to add some padding to otherwise respectable numbers. Aegon made a decent 9.6% annualised return on equity, a shade under its 10% target. And surplus cash of 1.6 billion euros at the group level meant it could afford to raise interim payouts despite the Netherlands miss. Aegon's 35% share price drop over the past year is roughly double that of NN, and Refinitiv data suggests it trades under 40% of expected book value, compared to 90% for peers. If Friese can bolster Netherlands solvency, that underperformance could end.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Aegon on Aug. 15 reported a 5% year-on-year decrease in underlying pre-tax profit to 1 billion euros.

- The Dutch insurer's Solvency II ratio, a measure of its capital strength, slipped to 197% at the end of June, from 211% at the end of 2018.

- Aegon announced a 7% increase in the interim dividend to 0.15 cents per share.

- Aegon on Aug. 12 said that CEO Alex Wynaendts would leave the company next year and would be succeeded by Lard Friese, the CEO of Dutch rival NN Group.

- Separately, NN reported on Aug. 15 an 11.3% year-on-year rise in operating profit during the first half to 914 million euros.

- NN's capital position under Europe's Solvency II regime fell to 210% from 213% t in the same period a year ago, reflecting low interest rates.

- The Dutch insurer announced a 15% rise in the interim dividend to 76 cents per share.

- Aegon shares were down by 8.2% to 3.43 euros by 0830 GMT on Aug. 15. Those in NN were up by 2% at 31.03 euros.

Aegon earnings

NN Group earnings