Quantcast

Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

By Reuters

Reuters


AMSTERDAM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon's capital position weakened in the first half of the year because of low interest rates and other unfavourable market developments, it said on Thursday.

Aegon's solvency rate under Europe's new Solvency II accounting regime slipped to 197% at the end of June, from 211% at the end of 2018.

Analysts polled by the company had, on average, expected a ratio of 204%, slightly above the company's 150-200% target range.

The Dutch division's solvency is currently below the target range, Aegon said, which meant it had not distributed cash to the holding company in the first half of the year.

Aegon reported a 5% drop in underlying pretax profit for the period, to 1.01 billion euros ($1.13 billion), which was slightly better than expected.

Its 26% increase in net income to 618 million euros, however, widely missed expectations as insurance provisions in the Netherlands rose because of adverse credit spread movements.

Aegon this week said that Wynaendts would leave the company next year and would be succeeded by the CEO of Dutch rival NN Group, Lard Friese.

($1 = 0.8971 euros)





This article appears in: Economy , 401k , Insurance , Banking and Loans , Retirement , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: AEGN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar