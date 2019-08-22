Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume

Reuters





By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Adyen , a Dutch fintech company that processes payments for online merchants including Facebook and Netflix, on Thursday posted a 79% jump in core profits, driven by a higher volume of transactions handled for existing customers.

First-half core earnings (EBITDA) at Adyen, which became one of Europe's better-known fintech firms after a spectacular stock market flotation in June 2018, reached 125.8 million euros ($139 million), up from 70.3 million a year before.

Analyst Johann Scholtz at Morning Star, who recently initiated coverage of Adyen with a "fair value" estimate of 425 euros per share, said there was no question the company's growth is impressive and noted it had reduced costs in the quarter.

But "even with robust estimates we can't get to current market valuations - there's a lot of good news priced into the share," Scholtz said.

Adyen shares fell 3.3 percent to 654.8 euros by 0745 GMT on volume of 47,000 shares. The stock had doubled in value on its debut last year after being issued at 240 euros and hit a peak of 758.9 euros in September.

Thursday's share price dip on the back of 40 percent-plus revenue growth "illustrates expectations are quite high," Scholtz added.

Adyen's pitch to its merchant customers is that it is able to juggle nearly any kind of payment shoppers may use, routing them quickly through its single platform with fewer errors than incumbent competitors.

The company said it had added new customers including North Face and Timberlane. It also added new payments methods to its platform, including local deals with Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as Open Banking in Britain and M-Pesa in Kenya.

Growth was "predominantly due to enterprise merchants already on our platform," such as Uber, Match.com and Zalando, the company said in a letter to shareholders signed by CEO Pieter van der Does.

"This growth came in the form of the organic growth of these merchants, as well as through winning additional volume with them in new geographies, channels, and product lines."

Adyen said separately on Thursday it intends to sell 35,000 shares on the open market, shares it had earlier purchased from employees.

($1 = 0.9025 euros)