Dutch bank ING cautions on hit from low interest rates

Reuters





By John O'Donnell

DUBLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - ING Groep , the Netherlands' largest bank, cautioned on Thursday that rock-bottom interest rates will pressure future earnings as it announced a higher than expected profit in the second quarter of the year.

"Looking ahead, we expect that persistently low interest

Hamers made his remarks as central banks globally push to keep the cost of borrowing at historic lows to buoy a flagging economy, a policy that weighs on banks' profits and makes it more expensive, for instance, to hold deposits.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has all but pledged to ease monetary policy further as the growth outlook in Europe's euro currency bloc deteriorates.

Earlier this week, the United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited signs of a global slowdown and simmering U.S. trade tensions in explaining the central bank's decision to lower borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

ING, which announced a net profit of 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the second quarter of the year, also announced it was bolstering its staff and systems to tackle money laundering, a factor which increased costs.

Hamers said these measures had led to the closure of some customer accounts and that the bank was using machine learning and artificial intelligence to prevent money laundering.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)