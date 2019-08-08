Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3X Shares ( DUST ), which added 3,400,000 units, or a 9.5% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF ( LDSF
), which added 550,000 units, for a 32.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of LDSF, in morning trading today Intelsat S.A. Common Shares ( I
) is up about 0.8%, and First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ( LMBS
) is lower by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: DUST, LDSF: Big ETF Inflows