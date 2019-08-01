DuPont's (DD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.DD provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves markets including electronics, transportation, construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety.



Earnings



DuPont's adjusted earnings were 97 cents per share for the second quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents.



Revenues



DuPont posted revenues of $5,468 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,641 million.



Estimate Trend



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



DuPont raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $3.75-$3.85 for 2019.



Zacks Rank



DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), but that could change following its earnings report which has just released.



Market Reaction



DuPont's shares were inactive following the release. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



Check back later for our full write up on DuPont's earnings report!



