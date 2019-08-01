Quantcast

DuPont quarterly sales miss estimates on weak demand in auto industry

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chemicals company DuPont posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by weak demand for its product in the electronics and automotive industry as they face the fallout of a U.S.-China trade dispute.

The ongoing trade war between two of the world's largest economies and weak sales in the auto and smartphone end-markets hurts companies like DuPont, which makes chemicals and plastics used in those sectors.

The auto industry is DuPont's largest end market, accounting for about 15% of its total sales.

Sales from the segment fell 10.4% to $1.27 billion.

Adjusted for charges, the company reported profit of $725 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $695 million, or 89 cents per share, a year before.

Revenue fell 6.6% to $5.47 billion, below analysts' estimates of $5.63 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.





