Quantcast

DuPont quarterly sales miss estimates on lower volumes

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 - Chemical company DuPont reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as a 5% dip in volumes more than offset the benefit from higher pricing.

The company, the industrial chemicals business of conglomerate DowDupont until a split earlier this year, said net sales for the second quarter totaled $5.5 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

DuPont posted a loss from continuing operation of $1.1 billion, or $1.48 per share, in the latest quarter, mostly attributable to goodwill impairment and an income tax charge. It had posted a pro forma loss of $11 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar