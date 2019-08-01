DuPont pins hopes on lower costs to counter trade war hit

Reuters





By Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as it plans to cut costs to combat the impact of slowing demand in the electronic and automotive sectors due to the U.S.-China trade war.

The ongoing trade war between two of the world's largest economies and weakening car and smartphone sales globally have hurt companies like DuPont that supply components to a range of industries and supply chains.

DuPont, one part of conglomerate DowDupont until a split earlier this year, now expects 2019 proforma adjusted profit to range between $3.75 and $3.85 per share, compared with its prior expectation of $3.70-$3.85.

The company said it plans to cut about $80 million in costs, in addition to the $30 million in the second quarter that helped prop up operating core earnings margins.

It now expects full-year organic sales to be slightly down, compared with its earlier forecast of a 2% to 3% rise.

China, the world's largest market for both cars and mobile phones, has seen sales in both areas fall in recent quarters, according to industry indicators.

"T&I is exposed to short cycle businesses, mostly autos and electronics where weak demand continues to be driven by the global macroeconomic condition and the U.S.-China trade tariff. This weaker demand also led to additional softness in Europe," Chief Financial Officer Jeanmarie Desmond said on the call.

The auto industry is DuPont's biggest end-market, accounting for about 15% of its total sales, while smart phones represent about 5%.

Revenue fell 6.6% to $5.47 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $5.63 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Adjusted for charges, the company reported profit of $725 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $695 million, or 89 cents per share, a year before.

Dupont shares were up 1% after dipping slightly before the bell.