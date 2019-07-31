DuPont Earnings Preview: What DD Stock Investors Can Expect

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A DuPont earnings preview is in order as DD stock investors prepare for the company to release its results for the second quarter of 2019.

Wall Street is looking for DuPont (NYSE: DD ) to announce earnings per share of 82 cents for the second quarter of the year. The low estimate from analysts is 60 cents per share. Then there's the high earnings per share estimate of 94 cents. To compare with the same period of the year prior, earnings per share were $4.11.

Moving on in the DuPont earnings preview for the second quarter of 2019 we have a revenue estimate of $5.63 billion. The low revenue estimate for DD during the quarter is sitting at $5.57 billion. Then there's a high revenue estimate of $5.69 billion for the period.

There's the DuPont earnings preview of what DD stock investors can expect from the company's most recent quarter. Stockholders will want to check out the actual earnings report as well to see how it does.

The company will be releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of the year tomorrow. The report will drop at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time . There will also be a webcast for investors that want to hear what the company has to say about its results.

DuPont is a chemical company that has a long history. However, the current version is still fairly new. A series of mergers and spin-offs in the last couple of years had the company shifting around its businesses to satisfy regulators.

DD stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

