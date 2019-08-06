DuPont considers sale of nutrition and biosciences unit

Quantcast

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont is considering a sale of its nutrition and biosciences unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit, which supplies everything from soy-based food ingredients to tablet binders, could be worth at least $20 billion as a standalone entity, Bloomberg(graphic).

DuPont declined to comment on the unit's divestiture.

DuPont was a part of DowDupont until a split earlier this year.

The nutrition and biosciences unit, DuPont's biggest revenue generator in 2018 on a pro-forma basis, was hit by lower sales of food, beverage and pharma solutions in the latest reported quarter, and brought in 4% lower sales than a year earlier.





