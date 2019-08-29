Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. ( DNKN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DNKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DNKN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.16, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNKN was $83.16, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.50 and a 34.8% increase over the 52 week low of $61.69.

DNKN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). DNKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports DNKN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.17%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNKN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.