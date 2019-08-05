Duke Realty Corp Takes Over #71 Spot From Discovery

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) has taken over the #71 spot from Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Duke Realty Corp versus Discovery Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DRE plotted in blue; DISCA plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DRE vs. DISCA:
DRE is currently trading down about 1.9%, while DISCA is down about 1.9% midday Monday.
