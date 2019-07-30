Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $87.74, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had lost 0.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DUK as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2019. On that day, DUK is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.69 billion, up 0.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $24.93 billion, which would represent changes of +4.24% and +1.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DUK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. DUK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DUK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.93, so we one might conclude that DUK is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.