Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.945 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DUK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.82, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DUK was $89.82, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.67 and a 15.15% increase over the 52 week low of $78.

DUK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) and Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ). DUK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.52. Zacks Investment Research reports DUK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.93%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DUK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DUK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DUK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU )

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF ( FUTY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 4.68% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of DUK at 8.58%.