Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. ( DNP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 73rd quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.21, the dividend yield is 6.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $12.21, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.21 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DNP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( IDLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLB with an decrease of -0.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DNP at 0.16%.