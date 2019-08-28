Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. ( DNP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 74th quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.53, the dividend yield is 6.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $12.53, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.81 and a 25.3% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

