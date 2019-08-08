Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund ( DSE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DSE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.08, the dividend yield is 11.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSE was $5.08, representing a -20.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.40 and a 40.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DSE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.