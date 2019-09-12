Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. ( DPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.9, the dividend yield is 8.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPG was $15.9, representing a -0.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 40.34% increase over the 52 week low of $11.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.