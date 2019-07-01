Dubai's DP World acquires Topaz Energy for $1 bln

Reuters





DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Port operator DP World said on Monday it has acquired Dubai-based oil services and marine logistics company Topaz Energy and Marine for $1.08 billion.

"The transaction supports our objective of increasing the company's presence in the global logistics and maritime services industry," Dubai'sDP World said in a bourse statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Port operator DP World said on Monday it has acquired Dubai-based oil services and marine logistics company Topaz Energy and Marine for $1.08 billion.

"The transaction supports our objective of increasing the company's presence in the global logistics and maritime services industry," Dubai'sDP World said in a bourse statement.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Politics