Dubai's DP World acquires Topaz Energy for $1 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Port operator DP World said on Monday it has acquired Dubai-based oil services and marine logistics company Topaz Energy and Marine for $1.08 billion.

"The transaction supports our objective of increasing the company's presence in the global logistics and maritime services industry," Dubai'sDP World said in a bourse statement.

