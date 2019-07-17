Quantcast

Dubai-based GEMS hires banks for $800 mln dual-currency bond

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Dubai-based GEMS Education has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential issuance of international bonds denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

GEMS, which owns and operates 49 schools in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, said last week that a consortium led by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a 30% stake in the company from existing shareholders.

The company also said it had launched a refinancing plan which includes loans and bonds, without giving further details.

It has hired a group of banks including Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse , Citi , Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC to arrange fixed income investor metings in London, the UAE and the U.S., starting from July 18.

The bond roadshow will end on July 26 and an issuance might follow, subject to market conditions.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Banking and Loans , Bonds
Referenced Symbols: C ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar