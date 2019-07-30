Quantcast

Dubai ruler's wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Jordanian Princess Haya, has applied a "non-molestation order" and a "forced marriage protection order" in an English court, according to court documents.

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the 45-year-old daughter of late King Hussein and half-sister to King Abdullah, also applied for wardship of the children.

She applied for a "non-molestation order," which protects from harassment or threats, and "a forced marriage protection order," according to court documents.

A spokeswoman for the United Arab Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar