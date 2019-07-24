Quantcast

Dubai extends gains on Emaar, other Gulf markets mixed

By Reuters

Reuters


By Ateeq Shariff and Maqsood alam

July 24 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rose on Wednesday as Emaar Properties continued to surge following news of a large project in China, while other Middle Eastern shares were mixed.

The Dubai index added a further 0.8% after hitting an eight-month high in the last session, with property stocks leading the gains.

Dubai Financial Market soared 7.6% to its highest since February 28, after higher second-quarter profits triggered a three-session rally.

Qatar's index bounced back on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session, to close up 0.4%. Market heavyweight Industries Qatar advanced 1.1% and Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's largest lender, was up 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.3% higher, rising for a seventh straight day, buoyed by energy and real estate stocks.

Dana Gas jumped 5.1%, while developer Aldar Properties added 1.3%, further consolidating its gains following an increase in profit outlook by 50% for the next three to four years.

Eshraq Investments opened on the back foot in early trading after it reported a drop in second-quarter profit. However, the stock closed 2.2% higher, as plans for doing away with a limit on foreign ownership of its shares, and for cross-listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange, outweighed poor earnings.

Egypt's blue-chip index , dropped 0.3% as most of its stocks declined, with market heavyweight Commercial International Bank losing 1.5%.

Egypt's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.5% in the fiscal year that began this month, below the government's target, and attain 5.8% the following year, a Reuters poll showed, as Cairo nears the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme.

The Saudi index edged down 0.1%, stretching losses for a fifth consecutive day, driven down by its financial stocks. Riyad Bank dipped 3.1%, and Samba Financial Group was down 0.7%.

Al Sorayai Group plunged 9.9% a day after its board proposed either capital restructuring or to dissolve the company as accumulated losses reach 71% of the capital.

But Tabuk Cement climbed 2.1% after it swung to a second-quarter profit, which it attributed to increased revenue as average selling prices improved.

Extended oil production cuts are lowering expectations for growth in Gulf economies, a quarterly Reuters poll of around 30 economists showed on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index slipped 0.1% to 8,786 points

ABU DHABI

The index gained 0.3% to 5,357 points

DUBAI

The index was up 0.8% at 2,856 points

QATAR

The index added 0.4% to 10,550 points

EGYPT

The index fell 0.5% to 13,618 points

BAHRAIN

The index slid 0.4% to 1,516 points

OMAN

The index was flat at 3,765 points

KUWAIT

The index advanced 0.3% to 6,663 points

0





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar