Dubai extends gains on Emaar, other Gulf markets mixed

By Ateeq Shariff and Maqsood alam

July 24 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rose on Wednesday as Emaar Properties continued to surge following news of a large project in China, while other Middle Eastern shares were mixed.

The Dubai index added a further 0.8% after hitting an eight-month high in the last session, with property stocks leading the gains.

Dubai Financial Market soared 7.6% to its highest since February 28, after higher second-quarter profits triggered a three-session rally.

Qatar's index bounced back on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session, to close up 0.4%. Market heavyweight Industries Qatar advanced 1.1% and Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's largest lender, was up 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.3% higher, rising for a seventh straight day, buoyed by energy and real estate stocks.

Dana Gas jumped 5.1%, while developer Aldar Properties added 1.3%, further consolidating its gains following an increase in profit outlook by 50% for the next three to four years.

Eshraq Investments opened on the back foot in early trading after it reported a drop in second-quarter profit. However, the stock closed 2.2% higher, as plans for doing away with a limit on foreign ownership of its shares, and for cross-listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange, outweighed poor earnings.

Egypt's blue-chip index , dropped 0.3% as most of its stocks declined, with market heavyweight Commercial International Bank losing 1.5%.

Egypt's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.5% in the fiscal year that began this month, below the government's target, and attain 5.8% the following year, a Reuters poll showed, as Cairo nears the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme.

The Saudi index edged down 0.1%, stretching losses for a fifth consecutive day, driven down by its financial stocks. Riyad Bank dipped 3.1%, and Samba Financial Group was down 0.7%.

Al Sorayai Group plunged 9.9% a day after its board proposed either capital restructuring or to dissolve the company as accumulated losses reach 71% of the capital.

But Tabuk Cement climbed 2.1% after it swung to a second-quarter profit, which it attributed to increased revenue as average selling prices improved.

Extended oil production cuts are lowering expectations for growth in Gulf economies, a quarterly Reuters poll of around 30 economists showed on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA The index slipped 0.1% to 8,786 points ABU DHABI The index gained 0.3% to 5,357 points DUBAI The index was up 0.8% at 2,856 points QATAR The index added 0.4% to 10,550 points EGYPT The index fell 0.5% to 13,618 points BAHRAIN The index slid 0.4% to 1,516 points OMAN The index was flat at 3,765 points KUWAIT The index advanced 0.3% to 6,663 points

