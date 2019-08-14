Quantcast

Dubai developer DAMAC Properties, contractor Arabtec Q2 profits drop

By Reuters

Reuters


By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Property developer DAMAC Properties Dubai Co PJSC reported a nearly 87% drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by the emirate's slumping property market.

DAMAC, owner and operator of the only Trump-branded golf club in the Middle East, said in a statement its net profit in the three months ended June 30 fell to 50.6 million dirhams ($13.78 million) from 378.2 million dirhams a year ago.

Revenue fell 45.7% to 971.1 million dirhams.

Dubai property prices have fallen since a mid-2014 peak, hurt by weaker oil prices and muted sales.

In a separate disclosure, Dubai-listed contractor Arabtec Holding reported a 47.2% drop in net profit for the second quarter to 26.1 million dirhams.

Revenue declined to 2.19 billion dirhams in the quarter, compared with 2.39 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

S&P Global Ratings expects the downturn to continue this year, with residential property prices falling another 5%-10% due to a continued gap between supply and demand, before steadying in 2020.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar