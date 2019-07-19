DTE Energy (DTE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DTE Energy Corporation DTE is set to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 24, before the market opens. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5.13%.
In the trailing four quarters, the company came up with average positive earnings surprise of 12.24%.
Let's take a closer look at the factors influencing DTE Energy's upcoming results. Factors to Consider
In beginning of the second quarter of 2019, DTE Energy's service territories experienced below-average temperature along with freezing weather conditions. Furthermore, its service territories experienced significantly wet precipitation throughout the quarter. These cumulatively indicate a higher electricity demand, which in turn should boost DTE Energy's revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
Furthermore, from the context of its non-utility businesses, the company announced the execution of a binding letter agreement with WGL Midstream, Inc. to acquire 30% of Stonewall Gas Gathering for $275.3 million during the quarter. Further updates on this deal can be expected along with the second-quarter results.
Meanwhile, tax equity transactions for the company's Reduced Emissions Fuel (REF) business are expected to hi t earnings
growth. In line with this, the Zacks consensus estimate for DTE Energy's earnings of $1.22 per share for the to-be-reported quarter implies a decline of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively show that DTE Energy is likely to beat on earnings this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both - a positive Earnings ESP
and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) - for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP
: DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter
. Zacks Rank
: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
.
Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.
DTE Energy Company Price and EPS Surprise
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies from the Utilities sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
Entergy Corp. ETR has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results
on Jul 31.
The Southern Company SO has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results
on Jul 31.
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on
Jul 24.
