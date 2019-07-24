DTE Energy (DTE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Detroit, MI-based DTE Energy Company DTE is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company's largest regulated subsidiaries comprise DTE Electric Company and DTE Gas Company.

Surprise History

Coming to the earnings surprise, DTE Energy has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, resulting in a positive average surprise of 12.24%.

We have highlighted some of the key details from the just-released announcement below:

Earnings : DTE Energy's adjusted earnings per share came in at 99 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.

Key Stats : The company raised its 2019 operating earnings per share guidance to the range of $6.02-$6.38.

