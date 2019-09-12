DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.945 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.25, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DTE was $129.25, representing a -2.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.50 and a 21.46% increase over the 52 week low of $106.41.

DTE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). DTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.07. Zacks Investment Research reports DTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.31%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DTE as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund ( DXGE )

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund ( EWG )

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF ( DBGR )

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF ( FLGR )

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMU with an increase of 8.72% over the last 100 days. DXGE has the highest percent weighting of DTE at 7.39%.