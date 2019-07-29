Quantcast

Drugmaker Sanofi raises outlook after strong Q2 numbers

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi raised its 2019 outlook on the back of second-quarter results lifted by double digit growth at its vaccines and rare diseases businesses.

The French drugmaker said on Monday that it was now eyeing earnings per share growth of around 5% compared to an earlier target range of 3-5%.

Second quarter business net income rose 4.9% at constant exchange rates to 1.64 billion euros ($1.82 billion) while sales were up 3.9% to 8.63 billion euros.

Eloctate was developed by U.S. haemophilia specialist Bioverativ which Sanofi agreed to buy last year for $11.6 billion.

($1 = 0.8988 euros)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Earnings


