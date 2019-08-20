Quantcast

Drugmaker Endo to pay $10 million to settle opioid lawsuit

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 20 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc on Tuesday said it had agreed to pay $10 million to avoid going to trial in October in a landmark case by two Ohio counties accusing various drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Endo said as part of the agreement-in-principle it had reached with Cuyahoga and Summit counties, it had also agreed to provide up to $1 million of two of its drug products free of charge.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc on Tuesday said it had agreed to pay $10 million to avoid going to trial in October in a landmark case by two Ohio counties accusing various drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Endo said as part of the agreement-in-principle it had reached with Cuyahoga and Summit counties, it had also agreed to provide up to $1 million of two of its drug products free of charge.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: ENDP


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar